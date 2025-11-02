JMU hosts Kent State for season opener

Kent State Golden Flashes at James Madison Dukes
Harrisonburg, Virginia; Monday, 6 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: JMU opens the season at home against Kent State.
JMU finished 30-6 overall last season while going 16-2 at home. The Dukes averaged 73.1 points per game last season, 14.6 from the free-throw line and 16.2 from deep.
Kent State went 7-7 on the road and 21-12 overall last season. The Golden Flashes averaged 73.1 points per game last season, 31.5 in the paint, 13.5 off of turnovers and 10.0 on fast breaks.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
