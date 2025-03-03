Jimerson leads Saint Louis against Dayton

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis visits Dayton after Gibson Jimerson scored 33 points in Saint Louis' 98-67 win against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Flyers have gone 15-2 in home games. Dayton has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Billikens are 10-6 against conference opponents. Saint Louis ranks third in the A-10 shooting 34.9% from 3-point range.

Dayton averages 75.3 points, 6.0 more per game than the 69.3 Saint Louis allows. Saint Louis averages 74.0 points per game, 4.1 more than the 69.9 Dayton allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Santos is scoring 14.2 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Flyers. Enoch Cheeks is averaging 12.5 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 40.5% over the past 10 games.

Isaiah Swope is averaging 15.9 points and 4.5 assists for the Billikens. Jimerson is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Billikens: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.