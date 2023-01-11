Jim Schwartz first to meet with Browns for D-coordinator job

Stefanski dismissed Woods after three seasons. The Browns missed the playoffs for the second straight season, and the defense was a major reason. There were numerous communication breakdowns in the secondary, Cleveland's linebacking corps was ravaged and the group underperformed overall.

Schwartz has been a coordinator with Buffalo, Tennessee and Philadelphia, winning a Super Bowl with the Eagles in 2018.

He started with the Browns in the scouting department before transitioned to the coaching staff when the franchise moved to Baltimore. In 2009, he was was hired by the Lions, who went 0-16 the previous season.

Schwartz went 29-51 in five seasons with Detroit and made the playoffs once.

