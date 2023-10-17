BreakingNews
West Chester mother of 2 children killed in fire sentenced to prison

Jim Jordan fails to win House speakership on first ballot as GOP holdouts deny him a majority, with more voting expected

Jim Jordan fails to win House speakership on first ballot as GOP holdouts deny him a majority, with more voting expected
news
3 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jim Jordan fails to win House speakership on first ballot as GOP holdouts deny him a majority, with more voting expected.

In Other News
1
Middletown man admits guilt in case of child shooting self with gun...
2
Voices of America Country Music Fest to announce second 2024 headliner
3
Man arrested on Ohio 129 after vehicle search was suspect in...
4
Students from 6 local school districts part of Encore’s upcoming...
5
School bus safety at forefront as officials reluctant to take position...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top