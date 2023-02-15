Jets visit the Blue Jackets after shootout win

The teams square off Thursday for the second time this season. The Blue Jackets won the previous matchup 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Gaudreau has 15 goals and 36 assists for the Blue Jackets. Kirill Marchenko has five goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Joshua Morrissey has 11 goals and 43 assists for the Jets. Blake Wheeler has four goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-5-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, three penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Jets: 5-5-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Gustav Nyquist: out for season (shoulder), Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Carson Meyer: out (upper body), Yegor Chinakhov: out (ankle), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Vladislav Gavrikov: day to day (trade-related).

Jets: David Gustafsson: out (upper body), Connor Hellebuyck: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.