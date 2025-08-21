Jets trade for nose tackle Phillips from Vikings, AP source says, after acquiring Briggs from Browns

The Jets are sending sixth-round draft picks in 2026 and 2027 to the Vikings, who are trading a 2027 seventh-rounder along with Phillips — pending the 29-year-old D-lineman's physical — according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the teams didn't announce the deal.

ESPN and NFL Network first reported the trade, which came a few hours after New York made another addition to its defensive line when it acquired defensive tackle Jowon Briggs and a seventh-rounder next year from Cleveland for a sixth-rounder.

According to multiple reports, the Vikings also agreed to pay $3.7 million of Phillips’ $7.4 million salary due this season.

Phillips played the past three seasons for the Vikings after spending his first four with Buffalo. He was a third-round pick out of Stanford in 2018. Phillips has eight career sacks, five fumble recoveries and is regarded as a top run stuffer.

The 6-foot-3, 307-pound Phillips started every game during his tenure with Minnesota, with 6 1/2 of his sacks and 17 quarterback hits during that time. He signed a three-year, $19.5 million contract with the Vikings in 2022 and then was signed to a two-year extension in September.

Briggs had 13 tackles with two quarterback hits in six games for Cleveland last season after being a seventh-round selection.

The 6-1, 313-pound D-lineman had 12 career sacks and 170 tackles during a college career that began at Virginia (2019-20) and finished with three years at Cincinnati (2021-23) — where he was teammates with current Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner for one season.

Phillips and Briggs join a D-line that’s led by three-time Pro Bowl pick Quinnen Williams and includes Micheal Clemons, Jay Tufele, Will McDonald and Rashad Weaver.

Defensive tackle Byron Cowart has missed time in training camp with an ankle injury, so the additions of Phillips and Briggs could help fill that void for the Jets if Cowart is sidelined for an extended time.

Before the trades Wednesday, defensive coordinator Steve Wilks praised his line and was excited about its potential.

“I preach all the time to the defense, everything that we do starts up front,” Wilks said. “Those guys are going to be the cowbells of this defense and really try to spark and get us going.”

