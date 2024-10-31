Jets play the Blue Jackets following Pionk's 2-goal performance

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets visit the Columbus Blue Jackets after Neal Pionk's two-goal game against the Detroit Red Wings in the Jets' 6-2 win.

Columbus has a 4-2-0 record at home and a 5-3-1 record overall. The Blue Jackets have a +10 scoring differential, with 35 total goals scored and 25 allowed.

Winnipeg has a 5-0-0 record in road games and a 9-1 record overall. The Jets are 4-- in games decided by one goal.

Friday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Jets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.