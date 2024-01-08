Jets play the Blue Jackets after Scheifele's 2-goal performance

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Columbus Blue Jackets after Mark Scheifele's two-goal game against the Arizona Coyotes in the Jets' 6-2 win.

Winnipeg has gone 13-5-2 at home and 26-9-4 overall. The Jets are 9-4-0 in games they convert at least one power play.

Columbus is 5-8-5 on the road and 13-19-9 overall. The Blue Jackets have a 6-7-5 record when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scheifele has 14 goals and 26 assists for the Jets. Gabriel Vilardi has scored four goals and added four assists over the past 10 games.

Yegor Chinakhov has scored 10 goals with seven assists for the Blue Jackets. Cole Sillinger has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 8-0-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.9 assists, three penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 3-3-4, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: David Gustafsson: out (lower body), Kyle Connor: out (knee), Rasmus Kupari: out (shoulder), Ville Heinola: out (ankle).

Blue Jackets: Nick Blankenburg: out (upper-body), Zach Werenski: out (lower body), Patrik Laine: out (clavicle fracture), Boone Jenner: out (jaw), Sean Kuraly: out (abdominal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.