Jester, Gibson lead Akron past Bowling Green 35-20

Gibson, who played briefly in one previous game, went 14 of 15 for 177 yards after taking over for injured starter Kato Nelson.

Hester's first touchdown pulled Akron (2-4, 1-1 Mid-American Conference) within 13-7 at the half. In the third quarter Gibson completed three straight drives with touchdown passes to Konata Mumpfield for 1 and 9 yards and Nik Ognenovic for 21.