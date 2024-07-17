Jerry Walker, the youngest player to start baseball's All-Star Game, has died at age 85

Walker pitched eight seasons in the major leagues for Baltimore, the Kansas City Athletics and Cleveland. He made his debut as an 18-year-old in 1957, and two years later earned his lone All-Star selection. He started the second of baseball's two All-Star Games in 1959.

Walker’s age of 20 years, 172 days broke the record set by Tigers outfielder Al Kaline (20 years, 205 days) in 1955. Kaline remains the second-youngest player to start an All-Star Game, according to Sportradar.

The second-youngest pitcher to start was Fernando Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who was 20 years, 281 days old in 1981. Pittsburgh rookie right-hander Paul Skenes (22 years, 48 days) started for the National League this week.

Following his playing days, Walker managed in the New York Yankees' minor league system and became a scout for them. He also worked as a pitching coach for the Yankees and Houston Astros.

Walker worked a stint as general manager for the Detroit Tigers in the early 1990s and later spent time in the front office for the St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds.

