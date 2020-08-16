Jerry Kelly makes ace on his way to winning 1st senior major

Kelly, who finished at 3 under, won $450,000. He and Parel were the only players to finish under par on the South Course at Firestone, which previously hosted a World Golf Championship where Tiger Woods won a record eight times.

“Just to have a major out there is huge for me, not even getting that close on the regular tour,” Kelly said.

The victory gives him a spot in The Players Championship next March. That was equally exciting to Kelly, who in 2001 had a two-shot lead over Woods going into the final round at the TPC Sawgrass, only to fade with a 73 to tie for fourth.

Kelly also gets a five-year exemption into the PGA Tour Champions' season-opener on the Big Island in Hawaii. It was Kelly's first victory of the year, and his seventh since he turned 50 to become eligible in 2017.

This was a two-man race for the most part.

Colin Montgomerie close with a 71 and Miguel Angel Jiminez had a 69. They finished at even-par 280.

Kelly made two birdies early and had a two-shot lead when Parel made bogey on the par-4 sixth hole. Kelly had to make medium-length par putts on Nos. 8 and 10, and when he failed to save par on the 11th, the lead was down to one.

Parel hit a good shot into the 12th. Kelly followed with an ace, and when Parel missed his birdie putt, Kelly's lead was back to three shots and he was on his way.