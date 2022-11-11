Jenner, Blue Jackets end 5-game skid, beat Flyers 5-2

The two paired up again when Werenski buried a deflected shot by Gaudreau to put Columbus up 2-0 at 12:03.

Jenner made it 3-0 37 seconds into the second period, roofing a feed from Patrik Laine.

The Flyers got on the board at 13:04 of the second after a scramble in front of the net left the puck loose behind Korpisalo and DeAngelo bumped it in.

Philadelphia pulled within one when Provorov buried Travis Konecny's feed in front of Korpisalo at 8:41, but late empty-netters from Blankenburg and Jenner sealed it for Columbus.

The Blue Jackets played with just four defensemen after Zach Werenski suffered an upper-body injury late in the first period and did not return. Erik Gudbranson left the ice with a facial laceration after a hard check into the boards in the second period and also did not return.

UP NEXT

Philadelphia: Hosts Ottawa on Saturday.

Columbus: Visits the New York Islanders on Saturday.

Credit: Paul Vernon Credit: Paul Vernon

