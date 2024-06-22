Jeimer Candelario homers twice, Andrew Abbott strikes out 10 as Reds beat Red Sox 5-2

Abbott (6-6) allowed two runs — solo homers by Jarren Duran and Connor Wong — and four hits in 5 2/3 innings. He gave up a single to Romy Gonzalez to start the sixth and then fanned Tyler O'Neill and Rafael Devers before giving way to Fernando Cruz, who struck out Wong to end the inning.

Sam Moll and Nick Martinez followed, each with a scoreless innings, and Alexis Diaz pitched the ninth for this 17th save.

Crawford allowed five runs and five hits over 6 1/3 innings.

The homers by Duran and Wong extended their respective hitting streaks to 11 games, a career high for both.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: OF Wilyer Abreu (ankle sprain) is expected to be activated on Saturday. He has been out since June 4.

Reds: C Tyler Stephenson is day to day with an undisclosed injury, leading to C Austin Wynns being promoted from Triple-A Louisville. OF Jacob Hurtubise, who garnered attention as only the second West Point graduate to play in the major leagues and one of the first athletes to be granted a delay in military service to play professional sports, was sent down. The 26-year-old was hitting .185 in 29 games with Reds.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox send right-hander Nick Pivetta (4-4, 3.88 ERA) to the mound to face Reds right-hander Frankie Montas (3-5, 4.62) as the series continues on Saturday night.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP