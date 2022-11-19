journal-news logo
X

Jarrard's 11 lead IUPUI past Franklin 59-45

news
1 hour ago
Armon Jarrard had 11 points in IUPUI’s 59-45 win over Franklin

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Armon Jarrard had 11 points in IUPUI's 59-45 win over Franklin on Saturday.

Jarrard was 5 of 9 shooting for the Jaguars (1-3). Chris Osten scored 10 points and added seven rebounds. Jlynn Counter recorded eight points.

Trey Flatt led the way for the Grizzlies (0-1) with eight points and two steals. Lynn King added six points, seven rebounds and two blocks for Franklin.

IUPUI visits Denver in its next matchup on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Talawanda sports finish fall season with Southwest Ohio Conference...
2
National Adoption Day: Six Butler County families grow
3
West Chester grants aimed at revitalizing U.S. 42 corridor
4
Hamilton HS marching board honored by mayor, council
5
Multiple callers report Hamilton house fire
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top