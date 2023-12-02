James puts up 21, Ohio knocks off Delaware 74-73

Elmore James scored 21 points and Jaylin Hunter’s driving layup with a half-minute left gave Ohio a 74-73 lead over Delaware
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Elmore James scored 21 points and Jaylin Hunter's driving layup with a half-minute left gave Ohio a 74-73 lead over Delaware.

James also had five rebounds for the Bobcats (5-2). Hunter added 15 points while going 7 of 18, and he also had six rebounds. Shereef Mitchell went 4 of 12 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Fightin' Blue Hens (5-3 were led in scoring by Jyare Davis, who finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Jalun Trent added 14 points and seven rebounds for Delaware. In addition, Gerald Drumgoole Jr. finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
43 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties
2
Teen in Hamilton injured in apparent drive-by shooting
3
15 candidates apply for open Middletown City Council seat
4
Cincinnati considers use of police robots to help thwart crime
5
Judge rules former Middletown city manager’s age, race, gender...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top