James Harden sits out Cavaliers' game at Piston after fracturing thumb

James Harden sat out the Cleveland Cavaliers’ game against the Detroit Pistons on Friday night as he recovers from a fractured right thumb
Cleveland Cavaliers' James Harden looks on from the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

14 hours ago
DETROIT (AP) — James Harden sat out the Cleveland Cavaliers' game against the Detroit Pistons on Friday night as he recovers from a fractured right thumb.

Harden was injured Tuesday against New York. He's averaging 18.9 points in seven games for the Cavaliers following a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Cleveland also was without Donovan Mitchell. He strained his groin against the Knicks.

