James Harden scores 36 as Cavaliers hang on to beat Bulls 115-110 with Mitchell sidelined

Chicago’s Tre Jones cut it to 103-102 when he made two free throws with 3:33 remaining. Sam Merrill answered with a 3 for Cleveland.

The Cavaliers were up 110-107 when Jones missed a potential tying 3 and Leonard Miller missed a layup with about a minute left. Harden hit a pull-up jumper to make it a five-point game with 33 seconds left and Cleveland hung on for the win.

Mitchell was hurt in a collision in practice with Mobley. The seven-time All-Star played through the injury in Cleveland’s victory at Milwaukee on Tuesday night and finished with 19 points on 4-for-14 shooting. He said after the game that he was having trouble seeing.

Coach Kenny Atkinson said the injury is “nothing serious,” but the Cavaliers need to “let it clear up.”

Jones scored 20 for Chicago, which lost for the fourth time in five games. Rob Dillingham added a season-high 17 points. Nick Richards finished with 16 points and eight rebounds.

Up next

Cavaliers: Visit New Orleans on Saturday.

Bulls: Host Houston on Monday. ___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba