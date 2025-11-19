Ja'Marr Chase's one-game suspension upheld, will miss Patriots game

The Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver spat on Ramsey during a confrontation in the fourth quarter of last Sunday's game. Ramsey grabbed Chase by the face mask and punched him, which resulted in Ramsey’s ejection.

In announcing the suspension, the NFL said Chase was disciplined under a rule that applies to “any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship.”

Chase denied having spat after the Bengals' 34-12 loss, but a Cincinnati television station had video of the incident.

According to the NFL Players Association database, Chase will be docked at least $448,333,33 in base salary as a result of the suspension.

