Ja'Marr Chase finally gets back into end zone after frustrating stretch for Bengals receiver

He finished with seven receptions for 60 yards. Chase also became the first player to record at least 80 receptions, 1000 yards and seven touchdown receptions in his each of first five years in the NFL.

“I really wasn’t aware of (Chase’s touchdown drought) until Tee (Higgins) pointed it out in the last game, during the game,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. “We’re just going to go out there and call it the way we see it. The play he scored on is a play we’ve run 100 times. (Chase) did a great job making people miss and getting in the end zone, and then the other one before the half was a really good play design ... so that one worked out well.”

Chase's scoreless stretch included a game that he missed due to suspension after he spat on Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Chase said he was itching to get into the end zone. He said that as he walked into the stadium on Sunday, he told himself he was going to make sure that he scored.

When he reached the end zone for the first time, he celebrated with an emphatic spike of the ball.

“I didn’t even know what celebration I wanted to do,” Chase said. “That’s how I know I haven’t been in there in a minute.”

The first touchdown was all effort and athleticism. Chase caught a bubble screen near the left sideline and there were multiple defenders in his way. With a juke, a spin move and a sprint, Chase reached the end zone.

“I think everything is just instincts in that moment,” he said.

On his second touchdown, the Bengals’ play design got him matched up against a cornerback who has spent a lot of the year on the Cardinals’ practice squad. Chase quickly created separation against Darren Hall and scored on a slant from 8 yards out.

For the second straight week, the Bengals’ offense seemingly couldn’t be stopped.

“That’s what we expected from the beginning of the season,” Chase said. “It didn’t go our way, but we know what we’re capable of, especially with the opportunities we put ourselves in. We just have to execute.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl