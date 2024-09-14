JaMario Clements breaks free for a 75-yard TD run, powers Duquesne's 28-25 win over Youngstown State

Beau Brungard completed 5 of 10 passes for the Penguins on the drive that was capped off by Tyshon King's 1-yard run with 20 seconds left and a two-point conversion pass from Brungard to Max Tomczak.

Duquesne recovered the onside kick to wrap up the win.

Darius Perrantes had two short touchdown passes to Tedy Afful and completed 17 of 26 passes for 157 yards for Duquesne (1-2).

Brungard was 19-of-29 passing for 193 yards for the Penguins (1-2).

Leading 17-14 in the third quarter, Brungard was intercepted in the end zone by Antonio Epps and the Dukes marched 80 yards for the go-ahead score, a 5-yard pass from Perrantes to Afful.

