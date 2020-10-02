Jaguars getting WR DJ Chark back for road game vs Bengals

Chark missed last week's game against Miami with a chest/back injury. He was hurt while making a 45-yard catch at Tennessee in Week 2.

“Obviously it’s a big lift to get someone like DJ,” coach Doug Marrone said Friday. "Not only what he can do on the field, but there’s a lot of things that he does on the sideline and his leadership, and just the way he pushes everyone around him and tries to make everyone around him better.