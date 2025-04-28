Jaguars add veteran Emmanuel Ogbah after failing to land a pass rusher early in the NFL draft

A second-round pick by Cleveland in 2016, the 6-foot-4 Ogbah has since spent time with Kansas City (2019) and Miami (2020-24). He has 317 career tackles in nine seasons, including 47 sacks. He also has nine forced fumbles and two interceptions.

He started 16 games for the Dolphins last season and had 49 tackles, including five sacks, and 11 quarterback hits.

The Jaguars drafted outside linebacker Jalen McLeod from Auburn in the sixth round Saturday, with pick No. 194 overall, but see him as a developmental pass rusher. Ogbah, meanwhile, will step in immediately as a third option behind starters Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker.

