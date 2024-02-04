Jacy Sheldon scores 25, Cotie McMahon adds 20, No. 8 Ohio State outlasts No. 10 Indiana 74-69

But a three-minute scoring drought by Ohio State allowed Indiana (18-3, 9-2) to cut the deficit to eight until a 3-pointer from Taylor Thierry at the 3:03 mark put the Buckeyes back on top by 11.

The Hoosiers stayed right in it. Two late 3-pointers by Yarden Garzon kept them in the game, her second one cutting Ohio State's lead to 70-66 with 28 seconds remaining.

Indiana had to start fouling and free throws by Sheldon and Taylor Thierry sealed it.

Sara Scalia led Indiana with 25 points, and Mackenzie Holmes and Garzon each had 14 points and nine rebounds.

Indiana finished off the first half with a 7-0 run — including five from Chloe Moore-McNeil — to go up 37-32 at the half. Ohio State didn't play well up until then, getting outscored in the paint 24-12 and outrebounded 23-14.

BIG PICTURE

Indiana: Outshot Ohio State 46.3% to 45% percent in a close game that was within reach until the end.

Ohio State: Sheldon and McMahon were again terrific in leading the Buckeyes, although McMahon fouled out with 3:10 left. Their current winning streak included a 100-92 overtime victory over then-No. 2 Iowa on Jan. 21.

UP NEXT

Indiana: Hosts Michigan State on Thursday.

Ohio State: At Minnesota on Tuesday.

