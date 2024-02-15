Jacy Sheldon scores 23, Cotie McMahon adds 20 as No. 2 Ohio State routs Nebraska 80-47

Jacy Sheldon had 23 points and Cotie McMahon added 20 points and 10 rebounds as No. 2 Ohio State pulled away early and raced to its 12th straight win, an 80-47 rout of Nebraska on Wednesday night

By MITCH STACY – Associated Press
4 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jacy Sheldon had 23 points and Cotie McMahon added 20 points and 10 rebounds as No. 2 Ohio State pulled away early and raced to its 12th straight win, an 80-47 rout of Nebraska on Wednesday night.

The Buckeyes (22-3, 13-1 Big Ten) this week tied their highest ranking in the AP Top 25 in school history and sit atop the Big Ten standings with three regular-season games left, including a prime-time finale with Caitlin Clark and Iowa on March 3.

The then-No. 2 Hawkeyes were defeated by Nebraska last weekend, but the Huskers (16-9, 8-6) never got close to pulling off another signature win on Wednesday.

Huskers leading Alexis Markowski (16.4 points per game) paced her team with just nine points, but the 6-foot-3 forward pulled down 16 rebounds. Callin Hake added seven points.

Nebraska led only once and that was early in the game. Ohio State's 3-point shooters were 4 for 9 in the first half as the Buckeyes ran out to a 33-19 halftime lead. Ohio State ran the lead to 28 points after three quarters.

Sheldon and McMahon both took a seat with about four minutes left as coach Kevin McGuff emptied the bench.

BIG PICTURE

Nebraska: With a season-high 30 turnovers leading to 29 Ohio State points, the Huskers could never get any traction.

Ohio State: Led by stars Sheldon and McMahon, who recorded her fifth double-double of the season, and deep with support players capable of having big games, the Buckeyes have their sights set on making a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

UPCOMING

Nebraska: At Purdue on Saturday.

Ohio State: At Penn State on Feb. 22.

AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

