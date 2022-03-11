Hamburger icon
Jacobs scores 21 to lift Kent St. past Miami (Ohio) in MAC

Malique Jacobs had 21 points and 11 rebounds as Kent State topped Miami (Ohio) 85-75 in the quarterfinals of the Mid-American Conference tourney

CLEVELAND (AP) — Malique Jacobs had 21 points and 11 rebounds as two-seed Kent State topped seven-seed Miami (Ohio) 85-75 in the Mid-American Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Thursday.

Jacobs made 12 of 15 foul shots. Sincere Carry had 15 points and eight assists for Kent State (22-9). Justyn Hamilton added 15 points and nine rebounds. Andrew Garcia had 12 points.

Precious Ayah had 16 points for the RedHawks (14-18). Dae Dae Grant added 15 points and six rebounds. Mekhi Lairy had 14 points.

