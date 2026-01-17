Jacksonville offensive coordinator Grant Udinski interviews for Cleveland Browns' head coaching job

Udinski began his NFL career as a coaching assistant at Carolina (2020-21) before spending three seasons in Minnesota (2022-24). He was an assistant to the head coach/special projects in 2022 with the Vikings before being promoted to assistant offensive coordinator and assistant quarterbacks coach in 2024.

The Browns are the only team that has conducted or requested an interview with Udinski so far.

Cleveland needs a head coach after it fired Kevin Stefanski on Jan. 5 following six seasons and a 46-58 overall record. Stefanski was a two-time AP NFL Coach of the Year and led the Browns to the playoffs in 2020 and ’23.

The Browns have interviewed nine people, including four this week. Former Miami head coach Mike McDaniel interviewed on Monday while Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase went on Friday.

Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, Seattle defensive coordinator Aden Durde, Cincinnati offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher and Baltimore offensive coordinator Todd Monken interviewed last week.

