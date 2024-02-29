Jackson's 27 points lead Purdue Fort Wayne over Wright State 79-77 in OT

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Jalen Jackson scored 27 points, Maximus Nelson made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:09 left in overtime to cap the scoring, and Purdue Fort Wayne defeated Wright State 79-77 on Wednesday night.

Jackson shot 11 for 22, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Mastodons (19-11, 10-9 Horizon League). Nelson scored 12 points while finishing 4 of 6 from 3-point range, and added five rebounds. Anthony Roberts had eight points and was 3 of 11 shooting (1 for 4 from 3-point range).