Jackson scores 31 to lift Toledo past Kent St. 76-74

The Rockets then fouled with 2.4 seconds to go. Pippen made the first and missed the second but the rebound went out off a Toledo player. After a timeout, Kent State inbounded the ball under the basket at 1.8 seconds but couldn't get a quick shot by Michael Nuga to fall.

Nuga had 19 points for the Golden Flashes (7-4, 4-3), whose four-game win streak came to an end. Pippen added 17 points and 12 rebounds. He also committed seven turnovers. Tervell Beck had 16 points and seven rebounds.