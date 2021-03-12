Jackson scores 31, Akron past Bowling Green 74-67 in MAC

The win comes two weeks after the Zips suffered an 83-71 loss to Bowling Green in conference play. Akron will meet No. 2 seed Buffalo in Friday's late semifinal. The semis are an all-Ohio round as top-seeded Toledo takes on fifth seed Ohio in the other game.

Bryan Trimble Jr. had 12 points for Akron (15-7). Ali Ali added nine points with six rebound and Enrique Freeman pulled down nine rebounds.