Jackson scores 23 as Purdue Fort Wayne knocks off Youngstown State 82-78

Led by Jalen Jackson's 23 points, the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons defeated the Youngstown State Penguins 82-78
By The Associated Press
44 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Jalen Jackson's 23 points helped Purdue Fort Wayne defeat Youngstown State 82-78 on Sunday.

Jackson shot 7 for 10 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Mastodons (15-8, 6-6 Horizon League). Anthony Roberts scored 16 points while shooting 7 of 11 from the field and 2 for 3 from the foul line, and added five rebounds and three steals. Rasheed Bello had 11 points and was 4-of-16 shooting, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the free-throw line.

EJ Farmer led the way for the Penguins (17-7, 9-4) with 19 points. Damiree Burns added 15 points and 17 rebounds for Youngstown State. Brandon Rush also put up 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

