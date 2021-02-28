Jackson scores 22 to carry Toledo past W. Michigan 91-44

Toledo dominated the first half and led 54-16 at the break. Both teams set season records for scoring in the first half. The Rockets’ 54 first-half points marked a season high for the home team, while the 16 first-half points for the Broncos were the lowest of the season for the road team.

Greg Lee had 14 points for the Broncos (4-15, 3-11), who have now lost four consecutive games.