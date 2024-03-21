Jackson has 18 as Purdue Fort Wayne beats Bowling Green 77-75 in CIT

Led by Jalen Jackson's 18 points, the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons defeated the Bowling Green Falcons 77-75 on Wednesday night in the CIT
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Jalen Jackson scored 18 points and Eric Mulder made a contested shot in the lane with 15.1 seconds left in Purdue Fort Wayne's 77-75 win against Bowling Green on Wednesday night in the CIT.

Jackson also added six rebounds for the Mastodons (22-12). Anthony Roberts shot 5 for 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to add 17 points. Rasheed Bello had 11 points and went 4 of 10 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range).

Marcus Hill led the Falcons (20-14) in scoring, finishing with 26 points and two steals. Da'Shawn Phillip added 16 points and six rebounds for Bowling Green. Trey Thomas had 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

