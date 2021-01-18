Jackson, Akron visit BG

CREATING OFFENSE: Turner has had his hand in 53 percent of all Bowling Green field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 23 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Bowling Green is a perfect 9-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 1-3 when fewer than four Falcons players score in double-figures.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Zips have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Falcons. Bowling Green has an assist on 38 of 78 field goals (48.7 percent) across its previous three outings while Akron has assists on 41 of 80 field goals (51.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Bowling Green offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.2 percent of its possessions, which is the 16th-lowest rate in the country. The Akron defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.5 percent of all possessions (ranked 332nd among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com