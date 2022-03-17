Jack Roslovic scores 2, Columbus beats Ottawa 4-1

Despite being outshot 15-8 and not getting their first shot until the nine-minute mark, the Senators escaped the first period tied 1-1. Down in the low slot, Ennis opened the scoring midway through the period after redirecting a shot by defenseman Thomas Chabot.

Just over five minutes later a weak defensive effort by Zaitsev allowed Werenski to find Roslovic for a tap-in.

Kuraly scored his empty-netter with under 2 minutes to play.

Notes: Chabot was hurt early in the second period after taking a hit from Kuraly and appeared to be favoring his right arm. Chabot was looked at on the bench and returned to the ice momentarily, then left the game and did not return. ... The Senators said G Matt Murray might not return this season. He’s out with an upper body injury. ... Chris Tierney returned to the Senators lineup after missing the previous eight games. ... Jakub Voracek and Justin Danforth returned to the Columbus lineup after missing the last game.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Host the Washington Capitals on Thursday night.

Senators: Host the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday night.

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Andrew Peeke pushes Ottawa Senators right wing Tyler Ennis into Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 16, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario.(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Adrian Wyld

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Yegor Chinakhov (59) knocks Ottawa Senators center Josh Norris off the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 16, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario.(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Adrian Wyld

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Jake Bean congratulates goaltender Elvis Merzlikins after an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators Wednesday, March 16, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario.(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Adrian Wyld

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets center Sean Kuraly collides with Ottawa Senators defenseman Artem Zub along the boards during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 16, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario.(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Adrian Wyld

Caption Ottawa Senators left wing Alex Formenton pushes Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Justin Danforth into Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 16, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario.(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Adrian Wyld