Jack Nicklaus to become honorary citizen of St. Andrews

Nicklaus said he left with great memories in 2005 and had no plans to return.

“And then they wrote and asked me if I would accept being an honorary citizen,” Nicklaus said at the Memorial. “I couldn’t turn that down. There’s no way in the world I could turn that down, not with Bobby Jones and Benjamin Franklin the only other two Americans who have done it. So, I’m going back.”

The ceremony will be on Tuesday, July 12. Nicklaus said he would not be taking part in the “Champions Challenge” on Monday of Open week, which brings together past champions for a four-hole exhibition on the first, second, 17th and 18th holes of the Old Course.

“I’m not going to play any golf,” Nicklaus said. “I’m not even going to take my clubs.”

St Andrews also will confer honorary doctorate degrees to golf greats Lee Trevino, Sandy Lyle, Jose Maria Olazabal, Bob Charles and Catriona Matthew.

