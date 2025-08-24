Jack Leiter strikes out career-high 10 as Rangers blow out Guardians 10-0

Leiter's previous best for strikeouts was seven, and it was the first time the son of former major league pitcher Al Leiter took a scoreless outing past the sixth.

Freeman's first major league homer opened the scoring in the second inning, Jung made it 5-0 in the third with his 12th home run and García's 17th put Texas up 9-0 in the fifth.

All three two-run shots came off left-hander Logan Allen (7-10), who allowed a career-worst nine runs in five innings as the Guardians lost for the seventh time in eight games. It was their worst shutout loss since the Athletics beat them 17-0 on Aug. 12, 2021.

Ezequiel Duran had a two-RBI double and a run-scoring groundout for Texas.

Jung ended a 2-for-24 slide by reaching base and scoring in each of his first three plate appearances. He walked ahead of Freeman's homer and singled before García's shot.

Key moment

Cleveland second baseman Brayan Rocchio botched the transfer from his glove on a relay throw for what should have been an inning-ending double play in the third. Jung's homer followed.

Key stat

Two-time World Series MVP Corey Seager was the only player in Texas' starting lineup without a hit. He was replaced at shortstop by Josh Smith with a 9-0 lead in the sixth.

Up next

Guardians RHP Gavin Williams (8-4, 3.24 ERA) was set to face Merrill Kelly (9-7, 3.35) in the series finale Sunday.

