Ivey's late 3 finishes Purdue's rally past No. 15 Ohio State

Purdue guard Eric Hunter, right, and teammate forward Trevion Williams celebrate an NCAA college basketball game win over Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Credit: Paul Vernon

By NICOLE KRAFT, Associated Press
Jaden Ivey scored 15 points and made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 5 seconds remaining, and Purdue rallied to beat No. 15 Ohio State 67-65

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jaden Ivey scored 15 points and made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 5 seconds remaining, and Purdue rallied to beat No. 15 Ohio State 67-65 on Tuesday night.

Trevion Williams scored 16 points for the surging Boilermakers (11-5, 6-3 Big Ten), who have won four straight, three of them on the road. Sasha Stefanovic also had 15 points.

Purdue led for less than three minutes overall and rallied from six points down in the final 3 1/2 minutes. Ivey scored eight points during the decisive stretch.

Duane Washington Jr. led Ohio State (11-4, 5-4) with 21 points, shooting 6 of 9 from 3-point range. Justin Ahrens added 12 points for the Buckeyes, whose three-game winning streak ended.

After Ivey's go-ahead 3-pointer, Purdue fouled Washington to prevent the Buckeyes from attempting the tying 3. Washington made the first free throw, missed the second and Aaron Wheeler secured the rebound for the Boilermakers.

Purdue dominated inside, outscoring Ohio State 36-8 in the paint and holding a 38-30 rebounding advantage. The Buckeyes went 6 for 18 on 2-point attempts.

UP NEXT

Purdue hosts No. 7 Michigan on Friday.

Ohio State visits No. 10 Wisconsin on Saturday.

___

Ohio State guard Duane Washington, left, guard Eugene Brown, and forward Zed Key leave the bench following an NCAA college basketball game loss to Purdue in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Credit: Paul Vernon

Ohio State guard Eugene Brown, right, passes against Purdue guard Ethan Morton, left, and guard Jaden Ivey during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Credit: Paul Vernon

Ohio State guard Duane Washington, center, goes up for a shot between Purdue guard Eric Hunter, left, and center Zach Edey during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Credit: Paul Vernon

Purdue center Zach Edey, right, dunks the ball against Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Credit: Paul Vernon

Purdue forward Aaron Wheeler, left, and guard Sasha Stefanovic, right, reach for a loose ball against Ohio State guard Musa Jallow, center, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Credit: Paul Vernon

Purdue guard Eric Hunter, left, goes up for a shot against Ohio State forward Zed Key during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Credit: Paul Vernon

