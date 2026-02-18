IU Indianapolis visits Wright State following Davis' 23-point performance

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis faces Wright State after Micah Davis scored 23 points in IU Indianapolis' 83-78 loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Raiders have gone 9-4 in home games. Wright State has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Jaguars are 3-14 in Horizon League play. IU Indianapolis is sixth in the Horizon League with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaxon Edwards averaging 1.9.

Wright State is shooting 48.7% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 50.4% IU Indianapolis allows to opponents. IU Indianapolis has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points below the 46.1% shooting opponents of Wright State have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Cooper is averaging 13.4 points for the Raiders. Solomon Callaghan is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kyler D'Augustino is scoring 18.8 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Jaguars. Edwards is averaging 14.9 points and 8.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 7-3, averaging 82.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 82.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.