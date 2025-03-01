IU Indianapolis hosts Huibregtse and Wright State

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -3.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State faces IU Indianapolis after Alex Huibregtse scored 20 points in Wright State's 82-76 win against the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Jaguars are 5-8 in home games. IU Indianapolis ranks ninth in the Horizon League with 21.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Sean Craig averaging 5.4.

The Raiders are 8-11 in Horizon League play. Wright State is second in the Horizon League with 14.6 assists per game led by Keaton Norris averaging 4.3.

IU Indianapolis is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 45.6% Wright State allows to opponents. Wright State has shot at a 48.9% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 46.8% shooting opponents of IU Indianapolis have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Zilinskas is shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 17.7 points. Jarvis Walker is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Huibregtse averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Brandon Noel is averaging 20.4 points and 9.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 73.8 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.4 points per game.

Raiders: 4-6, averaging 75.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.