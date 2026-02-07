IU Indianapolis hosts Beard and Cleveland State

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State takes on IU Indianapolis after Tre Beard scored 24 points in Cleveland State's 91-78 win over the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Jaguars have gone 4-5 at home. IU Indianapolis ranks ninth in the Horizon League in rebounding with 28.4 rebounds. Jaxon Edwards paces the Jaguars with 5.4 boards.

The Vikings are 6-7 in Horizon League play. Cleveland State has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

IU Indianapolis' average of 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Cleveland State gives up. Cleveland State's 45.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points lower than IU Indianapolis has given up to its opponents (50.6%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyler D'Augustino is scoring 18.8 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Jaguars. Edwards is averaging 14.2 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Dayan Nessah is scoring 15.7 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Vikings. Jaidon Lipscomb is averaging 15.0 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 50.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 78.7 points, 26.8 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points per game.

Vikings: 6-4, averaging 83.6 points, 28.0 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.