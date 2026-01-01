Isaac Garrett has 27, Oakland beats Youngstown State 85-83

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Isaac Garrett had 27 points in Oakland's 85-83 victory over Youngstown State on Thursday.
Garrett also contributed 14 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (7-8, 3-1 Horizon League). Brett White II scored 22 points and added six rebounds. Tuburu Niavalurua shot 5 of 6 from the field and 4 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.
Bryson Dawkins led the way for the Penguins (8-7, 2-3) with 20 points and seven rebounds. Youngstown State also got 14 points, seven rebounds and eight assists from Jason Nelson. Rich Rolf also recorded 14 points, six rebounds and five assists.
