Inter Miami looks for 20th win of season, plays Cincinnati

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Inter Miami CF +119, FC Cincinnati +191; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami looks for its 20th win of the season when it visits Cincinnati.

Cincinnati is 15-10-4 against Eastern Conference teams. Cincinnati is 6-0-1 when it scores at least three goals.

Miami is 14-5-7 against Eastern Conference teams. Miami has a 4-0-1 record in games it scores two goals.

The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season. The last meeting finished tied 0-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evander has 18 goals and 12 assists for Cincinnati. Brenner has six goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Lionel Messi has 34 goals and 17 assists for Miami. Tadeo Allende has scored seven goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cincinnati: 6-3-1, averaging 1.3 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 4.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Miami: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 7.0 shots on goal and 4.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Cincinnati: Matt Miazga (injured), Brad Smith (injured).

Miami: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.