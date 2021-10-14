Inter Miami CF travels to Columbus, aims to avoid 4th straight road loss

Inter Miami CF (9-14-5) vs. Columbus Crew (9-12-7)
Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus -127, Inter Miami CF +340, Draw +269; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami CF hits the road against Columbus trying to avoid its fourth consecutive road loss.
The Crew finished 12-6-5 overall a season ago while going 10-1-0 at home. Columbus scored 46 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 24.
Inter Miami CF compiled a 7-13-3 record overall a season ago while finishing 2-10-1 in road games. Inter Miami CF scored 25 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 38.
The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season. Inter Miami CF won the last meeting 1-0.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Columbus: Eloy Room (injured), Perry Kitchen (injured), Vito Wormgoor (injured), Artur (injured), Kevin Molino (injured), Aidan Morris (injured).
Inter Miami CF: Ventura Alvarado (injured), Victor Ulloa (injured), Ryan Shawcross (injured), Ian Fray (injured), Joevin Jones (injured).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.