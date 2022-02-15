'Inside the NBA' crew will do broadcast during All-Star Game

Coverage will also feature Stephen Curry, Donovan Mitchell and Ja Morant, the referee crew and coaches Monty Williams and Erik Spoelstra wearing mics.

The “Inside the NBA” crew has called games before, even though it has been awhile. Their last game broadcast was Christmas Day 2017 when the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves.

This also isn't Turner's first foray into alternate broadcasts. Turner has done “players only” broadcasts during some select NBA games as well as team-specific feeds during the NCAA Final Four.

“We always strive to put the fan first and, now more than ever, we have the opportunity to serve them with multiple viewing options that share best-in-class content values,” Turner Sports chief content officer Craig Barry said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to introducing this new, unique format on TBS, and we believe it will entertain fans through an unparalleled blend of sports, culture and unprecedented access.”

