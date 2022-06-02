Inmate fatally shoots guard, kills self at Ohio hospital

Wednesday's shooting at Miami Valley Hospital happened before a gunman carrying a rifle and a handgun killed four people and himself at a medical building on a hospital campus in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It was the latest in a series of deadly mass shootings across the country in recent weeks.

According to Dayton police, inmate Brian Booth, 30, was receiving treatment when he struggled with Darrell Holderman, 78. Holderman worked for a company hired by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to provide security for inmates who are admitted to hospitals.