Initial claims for unemployment rise again amidst pandemic

For the week ending Oct. 3, 18,592 Ohioans filed jobless claims, an increase of about 3%, according to the Department of Job and Family Services. Ohioans filed 299,030 claims for continuing unemployment for the week ending Oct. 3, a .75% drop from the previous week.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine has promised details next week on an aid plan for people struggling to pay their rent, and for small businesses and nonprofits.