Infant, toddler killed in house fire; 3 other children hurt

25 minutes ago
A fast-moving fire has roared through a Cleveland home, leaving an infant and a toddler dead and three other children injured

CLEVELAND (AP) — A fast-moving fire roared through a Cleveland home early Tuesday, leaving an infant and a toddler dead and three other children injured.

The fire broke out around 10 a.m., authorities said, but it's not yet known what caused the blaze. The five children were the only people in the residence at the time, though authorities said the children's mother arrived home shortly after the fire started.

A 14-year-old boy was watching the other children at the time, authorities said. He and two other children were rescued by firefighters, but a month-old girl and a year-old boy both died. The names of the children and their mother have not been released.

