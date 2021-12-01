INF César Hernández, Nationals agree to terms on 1-year deal

Hernández can earn $1 million in performance bonuses for plate appearances, $200,000 each for 100, 200, 300, 400 and 500 plate appearances

The 31-year-old Hernández is a switch-hitter who played for the Cleveland Indians and Chicago White Sox in 2021, batting .232 with 62 RBIs and 84 runs. He played in 149 games, making 142 starts at second base.