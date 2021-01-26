Indictment: Pair used drones to drop drug packages at prison

Michael Eugene Russell Williford Jr., 28, of East Cleveland, and Bryan Douglas Shepherd, 27, of Richmond Heights, were indicated by a Warren County grand jury this week on 23 counts, including aggravated trafficking and possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools. It wasn't known Tuesday if either man has retained an attorney.

The two men were staying at a hotel in Monroe when they used glue to cover the small drug packages with turf, according to the indictment. They then used a drone to transport the packages onto the grounds of the Warren Correctional Institution in Lebanon in July and August.