Indians trade RHP Plutko to Orioles for player or cash

Cleveland will get a player to be named or cash in return for Plutko, who was out of minor league options and seemed to be destined for a role in long relief this season. The 29-year-old has appeared in 50 games and made 36 starts for the Indians since 2016.

Plutko's departure seems to point to Logan Allen, Triston McKenzie and Cal Quantrill all making the Indians' opening-day roster.